National Month: Perak will hold more patriotic programmes - Exco

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak government, through the state Information Department (JaPen), will hold several more national and patriotic programmes, in an effort to enliven the National Month celebration.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-governmental Organisation Committee chairman, Mohd Azlan Helmi, said that to ensure that the programmes have a holistic impact, they will be widely disseminated to all districts in Perak.

“We will hold various programmes in the form of debates, competitions, convoys and so on, which will be organised by the Perak JaPen and district and land offices in each district, as well as other agencies.

“The objective is to boost love for the country and unity, as is the call often made by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said at a press conference after arriving with the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2023 (KMJG2023) convoy at the Bagan Serai Community College here, today.

He also said that thus far the state-level KMJG2023 convoy, which started yesterday at Sultan Azlan Shah Circle, Ipoh, received a very encouraging response from various walks of life.

He added that the average community members he met welcomed the efforts, and believed that such a programme was capable of reviving and boosting the spirit of patriotism.

As many as 44 vehicles of various types were involved in the KMJG2023 convoy in Perak, involving staff from the state JaPen, the Road Transport Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the BMW K-16 Riders Malaysia, he said.

The state-level KJGM2023 convoy, which lasted for two days starting yesterday (July 16), involved six areas namely Ipoh, Teluk Intan, Manjung, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping and Kerian. -Bernama