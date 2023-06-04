$!National Press Club, MACROKIOSK launch Muhibbah Awards to recognise selfless Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Press Club of Malaysia (NPC), together with enterprise solutions platform provider MACROKIOSK, launched the NPC-MACROKIOSK Muhibbah Awards to recognise any individual, group or organisation that best exemplifies the true spirit of Muhibbah in Malaysia.

A regular monthly award, winners shall be selected by a rotating panel comprising media editors and senior journalists.

The monthly winner (individual/organisation) stand to take home RM2,000. The winners will also receive vouchers from top regional lifestyle tea brand Tealive, Malaysia’s leading lifestyle fresh market brand Jaya Grocer and top natural yoghurt brand llaollao.

NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said it was time for everyone in Malaysia to reflect on the fundamentals of nationhood.

“NPC is represented by members from a cross-section of media establishments. The spirit of muhibbah is what holds us together, both in the club and as a nation,” said Ahirudin.

“We strongly feel it’s time to recognise and reward anyone, individual or organisation, that embodies the spirit of muhibbah,” he said at the launch of the award series at the clubhouse at Jalan Tangsi, Kuala Lumpur last night.

Ahirudin looked forward to seeing those whose generosity and dedication resulted in the betterment of people, well-being of animals or nature, get the deserved spotlight.

“Many acts of selfless service have gone under the radar, and we feel it’s time that kindness gets noticed and rewarded. We hope that this award series will lead to our society and our country becoming stronger, more resilient, and more united,” he added.

In supporting this joint-initiative, MACROKIOSK Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Kenny Goh, concurred that it was time to highlight the good and noble deeds of any individual or organisation that embodied the spirit of muhibbah.

“The award aims to promote goodwill and friendship and to care for one another irrespective of colour or creed, or even showing great compassion for plants and animals,” said Goh.

“We also hope as news about this award spreads, it can inspire more people in Malaysia to live together in the spirit of Muhibbah.

“Even though MACROKIOSK operates through 12 global offices, serving customers from 37 countries, we call Malaysia home and we celebrate the diverse beliefs, cultures and traditions of all our staff, customers and partners in the very Malaysian spirit of muhibbah,” he said.

Nominations can be sent to muhibbah@macrokiosk.com, by WhatsApp to https://chat.whatsapp.com/K739FdIOnqCCti0aOGnFFv or by scanning a QR Code provided.