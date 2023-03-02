National science week 2023 to feature fun activities, attract students to STI: Chang

TANJUNG MALIM: The National Science Week 2023 to be held from April to October in various locations nationwide will be filled with innovative and creative activities, says Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Chang Lih Kang (pic).

He said that this was part of the ministry’s efforts to help people understand, appreciate and apply Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in every aspect of daily life.

“It also aims to increase public awareness of the role of STI and its importance in contributing to the country’s socio-economic well-being,“ he said in his speech at the opening of the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Carnival organised by MOSTI at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris here, today.

Chang, who is also Tanjung Malim MP said various activities were planned under the programme to attract primary and secondary school students to STI-related fields.

Meanwhile, he said the two-day MOSTI-STI Carnival which had received an encouraging response from students, lecturers and members of the public on the first day, provided an opportunity for people to explore and know more about STI.

“Achieving the status of a high technology country is highly dependent on the support of local STI talent, in the hope that we can avoid dependence on foreign technology and foreign expertise.

"Various initiatives have been prepared to ensure that this human capital really meets the needs of the industry and the future market, among them being the 'Upskilling for Deeptech and Futureskills' programme," he said.