KUALA LUMPUR: The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020 - 2030 launched today, aims to ensure continuity of the country’s tourism industry as well as bring back Malaysia as the preferred tourism destination at the global level.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in launching the policy online said, this would be achieved by strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism sector development as well as planning for future disasters.

He said the policy would be implemented through six main strategic thrusts, namely transformation of governance, creating an inclusive tourism investment zone and intensifying digitisation in the tourism sector.

In addition, the core thrusts involve enriching tourists experience and satisfaction, strengthening commitment to sustainable tourism and increasing human capital capacity in all tourism sub-sectors.

Muhyiddin said the government is aware that the country is in need of a dynamic and strategic direction in reviving the tourism industry.

“As such, digital technology-based tourism industry development is vital in ensuring that the objective of the policy could be achieved.

“Furthermore, technology advancement can also strengthen the network between industries and pave the way for new innovative sub-sectors in the tourism industry that will create business and employment opportunities. For this, technology-based tourism investment is very much encouraged,” he said.

The Prime Minister said through the DPN, Malaysia will create Special Tourism Investment Zones for tourism projects to boost public-private cooperation and to lure more local and international investors.

He stressed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is also committed to balancing the development and preservation and conservation of national treasures, including the environment, culture and heritage.

“Our goal is to brand Malaysia as Top of Mind Ecotourism Destination of the World. I also believe that resource sustainability can drive new economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the effort is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to Agenda 2030 and 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations Member States.

Hence, he said the strategies in the DPN 2020-2030 will receive full support and cooperation from all quarters, especially industry players, non-governmental organisations, private sectors and related stakeholders.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s tourism industry contributed RM240.2 billion or 15.9 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) involving 3.6 million workers in 2019.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic had affected economic activities related to the tourism industry this year with an estimated total loss exceeding RM100 billion.

He said the government is aware that the implementation of several levels of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb Covid-19 had brought about significant impacts on the country’s tourism industry, but according to the National Economic Action Plan (MTEN), Malaysia would need at least four years to revive the tourism industry which is a relatively long period and presents great challenges to all quarters involved.

“Nevertheless, I believe that, at this stage, we can revive our tourism industry by boosting the domestic tourism activities and enhancing the confidence of the people to travel domestically while the borders are still closed,” he added.-Bernama