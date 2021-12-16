National Unity Minister inspects site to fine-tune Thaipusam SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) today visited the location of Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves, Selangor to streamline the proposed standard operating procedure (SOP)

The inspection was made following the decision of the 10th Covid-19 Quartet Ministers Meeting 2021 held on Dec 14 2021 which decided that the National Unity Ministry, National Security Council (MKN), Health Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police go to the celebration site to further fine-tune the proposed SOP.

According to a National Unity Ministry statement today, the inspection was to look at the proceedings and movements of the chariot as well as the other religious locations from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee and ending in Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, Batu Caves.

Similar inspections would also be carried at temples in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah and Perak soon.

The findings at the locations and discussions of the National Unity Ministry, MOH and police would be brought for the consideration of Senior Defence Minister and the Health Minister to further improve the festival celebration SOP. — Bernama