National Unity Ministry allocates RM1.55 million for PPE productions

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21: The National Unity Ministry has allocated RM1.55 million to 115 neighbourhood watch areas (KRT) to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) since May last year.

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, in a statement today, said as of Jan 4, a total of 176,043 PPE units had been made for the Health Ministry’s frontliners.

She said the PPE sets were prepared by the KRT in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Selangor, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Penang, Kedah, Sarawak and Sabah.

“The programme is implemented in five phases and is expected to produce 400,000 units of PPE by the end of February. The PPE comprises isolation gowns, round caps, shoe and boot covers as well as face shields.

“The ministry’s initiative through the KRT unity machinery is a local community volunteer effort to help produce PPE for the frontliners,” she said.- Bernama