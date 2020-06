PUTRAJAYA: The government will empower 5,302 Voluntary Patrolling Scheme (SRS) throughout the country, including those which have been inactive, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique (pix) announced.

“There must be a reason why they were inactive, whether they have no volunteers or other reason. The task of the ministry now is to empower these inactive SRS,” she told reporters after handing over SRS patrol kits to all State Unity Department directors, here today.

The kit will be distributed to 1,079 SRS which were allowed to conduct patrolling activities during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

The kit contains hand sanitiser, face masks, whistles, safety vests, SRS caps, flash batons, thermometers and flashlights.

Halimah said the 1,079 SRS would begin patrolling their areas from June 20 following the decision made by the Special Ministerial Meeting on June 6, which approved the guideline for conducting patrols in green zones.

Besides adhering to the guidelines, every SRS member must use the MySejahtera app to perform health self-assessment on themselves. — Bernama