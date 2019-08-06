Nationwide transition to digital TV broadcast in stages: Gobind

LANGKAWI: The pilot transition from analogue to digital TV broadcast in Langkawi has run smoothly and will be implemented nationwide in stages, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He said the project, which began on July 21, has made the island the first location to fully receive the myFreeview digital TV broadcast which replaced the analogue TV transmission.

“The two-week pilot test has run smoothly. The feedback (from the viewers) are very useful for us to further improve the transition process.

“So, after evaluating the results of the pilot project in Langkawi, the government is now keen on expanding the transition from analogue to digital TV broadcast to the whole country in stages,” he said when announcing the Transition From Analogue TV Transmission to myFreeview Digital TV Transmission in Langkawi, here today.

The minister said, for a start, the myFreeview platform is offering 15 TV channels and will soon offer six radio channels to further benefit the consumers compared to the analogue TV transmission.

Gobind said the quality of the TV channels offered by the broadcasters involved could also be improved with the offering of new content and interactive applications through the adoption of digital technology.

He said the transition would also open wider doors for creative industry players and artists to produce more creative content for the Malaysian viewers.

“I would like to call on local broadcasters to make optimal use of this new digital platform to give bigger opportunities to local musicians, film producers and advertisers,” he said while expressing hope that the transition would also become the catalyst for the development of the local music, film and advertising industries.

The minister said in order to ensure that no one would be left behind and could enjoy the benefits of the myFreeview digital TV transmission, two millions of free decoders had been distributed to eligible Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the announcement, Gobind said the pilot project was carried out to identify problems and to make proper preparations pertaining to the transition.

The minister said one of the problems identified was disruption of transmission mostly due to the geographical factor, and the relevant authorities, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), was in the midst of addressing it.

Meanwhile, the statement issued by the MCMC said that the nationwide pilot transition from the analogue to digital TV broadcast would be implemented in stages between Aug 19 to Sept 30.

It will be done by regions, namely the Central and South Region (Aug 19), North Region (Sept 2), East Region (Sept 17), Sabah and Sarawak (Sept 30).

Throughout the pilot test, various educational and awareness campaigns will also be organised to enhance public knowledge on the benefits of the transition from analogue to digital TV broadcast, the statement said. — Bernama