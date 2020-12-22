Navigating the tech maze

PETALING JAYA: Terms like “e-wallet”, “e-pay” or “streaming” may be second nature to many youngsters, but it could be a different story for older folk.

Covid-19 has spurred the need to go digital to maintain contactless interaction between people. The digitisation process received a boost during the pandemic when cashless payments were encouraged, and everyone was required to scan MySejahtera QR codes before entering business premises.

So, how do those who are not tech savvy, or “internet immigrants” as they are called, cope with the digital world?

Kindergarten teacher Premila Pauline, 53, said she is not as tech savvy as her children and her husband.

“As much as I understand the convenience of these new advancements, I must add that as a traditionalist, it has not been easy to adapt.”

Premila said it can be quite troublesome when one is used to a “straightforward” way of doing things.

“I prefer jotting down my details on the logbooks provided outside establishments rather than whipping out my phone to scan the codes because it is easier and faster. Sometimes, these apps experience glitches or suddenly stop functioning. You will not find yourself in this position with the traditional method of gathering data.”

She said although she is not a fan of technology, she has taken steps to learn how most of these gadgets and applications work.

“My children have been of much help in helping me understand how some apps work and my husband has always encouraged me to adapt, so that I may keep up with the times.”

Educator Zanariah Ahmad, 60, said although she owns a smartphone, she does not use the extra features that come with it.

“I am not someone who enjoys venturing into apps such as Facebook and Instagram. I like things done in a simple manner,” she said.

However, she uses apps such as MySejahtera and Maybank2U when needed.

“I am not a fan of tech advancements but I try my best to adapt because I believe that times have changed and I should keep up. I enjoy the alternative of going cashless and the fact that I can perform contactless transactions since the pandemic is upon us,” she added.

Retiree K. Maria Rajeshwari, 64, said being “from the 1960s”, she is not one for the complications of technology.

“I come from an age of old-school thoughts. I prefer my banking done the old way because it is easier for me to keep track of my money, and I prefer using cash to pay for my items because then I know exactly how much I am spending.”

In a digital era where technology is on the rise, she agrees that she sometimes feels as though she has missed out on a lot of learning opportunities.

“I am a learned person and I have the passion to read and build my knowledge. However, I still find it hard to manoeuvre through the internet using my phone,” she said.

She has received help from her grandchildren and her children but finds it exhausting trying to grapple with the constant advances.