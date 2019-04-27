Navy launches new ‘quick reference’ smartphone application

LUMUT: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) through the Frontline Operations Division in its Western Fleet today launched a new smartphone application known as ‘RMN Quick Reference E-MPAB.

The application built free of cost by an external agency serves as a reference guide for all Navy personnel which includes six modules.

The modules are ‘E-book Ship Husbandry’; ‘Navigation Quick Reference’, ‘Navigation Quick Guides’, ‘PWO Crib’, ‘Ship’s Tips’ and ‘Rules of the Road’.

Navy chief Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said the application was suitable for young officers as a quick guide which could be accessed anywhere and anytime using a smartphone.

“The latest developments in information and communication technologies (ICT) has had a huge impact on the world, even the Navy itself, in carrying out its activities,“ he said after attending the marchpast ceremony held in conjunction with the Navy’s 85th anniversary at its headquarters here today.

In another development, Mohd Reza said the process of upgrading the capabilities of surface assets was also part of Navy’s short-term plans.

He said this included the installation of the ‘Mini Combat Management System’ on its high-speed destroyers using local products and solutions.

“In addition, we will restore the capabilities of the mine counter-measure vessel as well as acquire Fast Interceptor Crafts and unmanned aerial vehicles to support the Navy’s 15-to-5 Transformation Programme, “ he said.

The 15-to-5 programme is a centerpiece plan that proposes reducing RMN’s 15 classes of vessels to just five categories: Littoral Mission Ships (LMS); Multi-Role Support Ships (MRSS); Littoral Combat Ships (LCS); New Generation Patrol Vessels; and submarines. — Bernama