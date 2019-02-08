Navy officer detained by MACC over false claim

KUCHING: A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer was detained by the Sarawak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims, involving RM16,000, for bus rental and catering service.

According to a MACC source, the 30-year-old navy officer, holding the rank of Lieutenant, was detained at 9.50am today when he turned up at the Sarawak MACC office to give his statement.

The officer was alleged to have conspired with three other suspects, who had been arrested, by submitting invoices containing false information, to make claims for the bus rental and catering service for a shooting training in 2017 that actually did not exist.

Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the navy officer. — Bernama