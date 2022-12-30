Navy probing collision incident during fleet open day

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has formed an investigation board to identify the exact cause that led to a collision of its combat boat with an RMN ship at the Armada Open Day (HTA22) yesterday.

The Western Fleet Command Headquarters Strategic Communications Division said in a statement today that the incident occurred when an RMN combat boat lost control and hit KD Laksamana Tan Pusmah during a demonstration to intercept a suspicious boat at the Lumut Naval Base jetty.

“The incident occurred at about 11.30 am and had resulted in the hull of KD Laksamana Tan Pusmah to suffer a tear of 2 x 1 m while the combat boat suffered a dent on its bow.

“There were no casualties or injuries as a result of this incident. The incident also did not affect the HTA22 which will continue as planned,“ said the statement.

The HTA22 celebration began yesterday and will end tomorrow at the Lumut Naval Base. - Bernama