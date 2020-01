KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is expected to receive 12 new air assets, the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), from the United States this year.

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany (pix) said the assets would be stationed at the naval base in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

He said the acquisition of the new assets has been seen capable of enhancing RMN’s capability in terms of monitoring the country’s maritime domain.

“Additionally, the acquisitions of 18 Fast Interceptor Craft and three maritime operation helicopters have also been tendered and will be finalised.

“At the same time, the RMN is also conducting a feasibility study on the suggestions received from several countries on the need for the Multi-Role Support Ship (MRSS),” he told reporters at the RMN Chief’s New Year Message Programme at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) here today.

Mohd Reza said the MRSS were particularly important in ensuring the RMN’s operational logistics and support for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, locally and at the regional level.

“The RMN is very confident that the new assets would be able to carry out operations more effectively,” he said.

On RMN’s aspirations for 2020, Mohd Reza said the RMN had targeted at least 75 per cent of its vessels to fall between Category One and Category Three, that is “not damaged and fully operational” or “damaged but still operational”.

“To achieve this aspiration, the RMN has lined up various programmes based on the allocation and the current operating requirements.

“These include continuing the innovative Refit Repowering programme and the re-implementation of RMN naval vessel maintenance programme,” he added. — Bernama