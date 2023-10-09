Nazri: Educating youth on significance of voting is my main focus

MUAR: Nazri Abdul Rahman, winner of the Simpang Jeram state seat in yesterday’s by-election, is determined to approach the youth to raise awareness about the importance of voting.

He said this would be one of his initial priorities because, in the by-election that ended yesterday, very few young people voted.

Various programmes for young people, including sports and recreational events that include people from different backgrounds, will be organised in Simpang Jeram and initiated once sworn in as the state assemblyman, Nazri added.

“We in the Simpang Jeram state seat will also discuss with the state government to implement suitable programmes, especially for 18-year old first-time voters.

“It is important that the younger generation understands the importance of voting and selecting leaders who can work for them,“ he told reporters after a walkabout session with voters around Jalan Sakeh and Batu 3 Bakri, near here, today.

Voter Mohd Khuzai Supar, 54, hopes that after he won the by-election, Nazri will fulfill his responsibilities with dedication.

“Deliver on all the promises from the previous campaign, so the people in Simpang Jeram can be assured they chose the right leader, and the commitments will be honoured,“ he said.

For hawker Lim Pei Heng, 42, she wants the new representative to address all issues faced by the people, particularly flash floods and traffic jams in Bakri town during peak hours and public holidays.

Meanwhile, a teacher, V. Nagamoorthy, 56, wished that Nazri can continue people-oriented activities just like the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who conducted programmes involving various ethnic groups.

Nazri, who is also the Amanah deputy chief of Bakri, won the Simpang Jeram by-election with a majority of 3,514 votes, over Perikatan Nasional candidate Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya while independent candidate S. Jegananthan just managed 311 votes.-Bernama