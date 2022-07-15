Nazri: Irresponsible of Umno members to say PM can call elections anytime

PETALING JAYA: Umno Veteran Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has shot back at Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, who said the party must not hesitate to end the MoU with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on July 31, Malay Mail reports.

“It is important for us to assure that if any of the coalition members withdraw, then this government will still be there to be supported by the majority of the MPs to continue.

“That’s why we cannot just displace the MoU like that, because we still have one more year and the interest of the rakyat, the pride of the rakyat.

“They are of the utmost importance to us, instead of thinking the PM is now free to call for elections anytime, this is irresponsible on the part of the Information chief to talk that way,“ he told Malay Mail.

It was reported that Shahril lambasted critics within the party who said Umno was being influenced by enemies within to not continue the deal, saying the decision was already made by its Supreme Council and it would benefit the party as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will now be free to decide on the general election’s date.