Nazri: Pact with Anwar not possible

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz (pix) said it would be impossible for Umno to work with Pakatan Harapan, in the event of a hung Parliament, Malaysiakini reports.

The former Padang Rengas MP said party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has no authority to hold any negotiations with other parties.

“Umno, a pillar of BN, still has the idea of ‘no DAP, no Anwar’. (Umno) president Zahid has no mandate or authority to meet with Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) for negotiations.

“I don’t think it’s possible and from Umno’s own point of view, DAP is a fierce enemy,” he told Malaysiakini.

Previously, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed there was a conspiracy between Umno, BN, and Harapan to ensure that BN won fewer seats to give a big victory to Harapan.