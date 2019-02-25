Nazri questioned over Semenyih campaign speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he was called up by police today over his campaign speech in Semenyih.

He confirmed that a police report was lodged after a video of his speech, where he appeared to call for the abolition of vernacular schools, went viral.

“There was a police report against me and I have given my statement,“ said Nazri.

It was reported on Sunday that he allegedly questioned the appointment of non-Muslims as the attorney-general, chief justice and finance minister as a threat to the Malay special rights.

He also reportedly warned non-bumiputras not to question Malay special rights, using vernacular schools as an example of the special rights given to non-bumiputras.

Nazri denied that he wanted vernacular schools to be shut down. He said such allegations were made viral to turn voters against Barisan Nasional for the upcoming Semenyih by-election.

“Vernacular education is something protected by the Constitution and cannot be argued, including calls for abolition. The bottom line is don’t argue our rights. We need to respect each other,“ he said.