KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz said today he will not resign as the Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general and will not attend the BN Supreme Council meeting on Friday.

He added that he will let the BN Supreme Council decide on his position.

“I will not resign, I don’t want people to see me abandoning BN. Let the meeting decide. I was appointed (as the secretary-general) and I can be expelled (as the secretary-general),” he told a press conference at the BN headquarters at Menara Dato Onn, here.

Mohamed Nazri also said that he will not attend the BN Supreme Council meeting on Friday because BN component parties MCA and MIC threatened not to show up if he attended.

“I want MCA and MIC to attend the meeting and table their resolution. Therefore, I confirm that I will not attend the meeting,“ he said.

MCA and MIC had said in a joint statement that Mohamed Nazri should not attend the upcoming BN Supreme Council meeting, as his appointment as the BN secretary-general is unconstitutional.

The two parties said that if Mohamed Nazri attended the meeting, then the legitimacy of the meeting will come under dispute. — Bernama