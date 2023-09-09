Nazri: Simpang Jeram win proves voters accept BN-PH partnership

MUAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Simpang Jeram by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman described his win today as a result of the hard work and strong partnership between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).

He added that it would dispel the stigma that their partnership was not accepted by voters in the constituency, especially the Malays.

“This win isn’t mine alone, it’s a win for the entire team, as we know for this election it’s the PH-BN coalition.

“I thank all PH and BN machineries, as without their cooperation and hard work, I could not have won so handsomely,” he told reporters after his 3,514-majority victory was announced by the Election Commission (EC).

