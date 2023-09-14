Nazri sworn in as Simpang Jeram assemblyman

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Simpang Jeram assemblyman Nazri Abdul Rahman took his oath of office at the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar here today.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before Johor Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi and was witnessed by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other state assemblymen.

Earlier, Mohd Puad, who is also Rengit assemblyman, offered condolences to the family of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who passed away on July 23.

“Let us all pray that he is placed among the believers. For those who are Muslims, let us together recite Al-Fatihah, and for the non-Muslims, please observe a minute of silence,” he said in his speech before the session began.

Mohd Puad also congratulated former Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri for their respective victory in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections on Sept 9.

Nazri, 56, won the Simpang Jeram state seat with a 3,514-vote majority, defeating Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate S. Jeganathan.

Both elections were held following the death of Salahuddin, who was also Amanah deputy president. -Bernama