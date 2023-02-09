Nazri wants to optimise his 30-year stint at MPM to address people’s problems swiftly

MUAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Simpang Jeram by-election Nazri Abdul Rahman regarded his stint as an engineer for 30 years with the Muar Municipal Council (MPM) as an advantage for him to help resolve problems facing the people in the state constituency.

“For example, when there is a complaint about an issue, I know where to refer the matter to, like the Public Works Department, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) or other relevant agencies.

“I can refer problems directly to the relevant agencies...the heads of these agencies are my friends, so, it will facilitate matters,“ he said in an interview with Bernama.

Nazri, who holds a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Tun Hussein Onn University (UTHM) said that during his stint with MPM, he often received complaints from local leaders about flash floods and damaged roads.

“We, at the local government authorities (PBT), always do our best to resolve the problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nazri said the complaints of drainage problems and flash floods in some low-lying areas, like Taman Temiang Jaya and Taman Seri Mulia, Sungai Abong, could not be addressed simply by building new drains.

He said that based on the findings of his research, the increase of three millimetres per year in the sea level could worsen the flash flood problem if not addressed immediately.

“Various projects have been carried out since 2010 to overcome the flood problems in Muar and with the allocation provided, almost the entire drainage system has been upgraded.

“But the problem still persists, especially in the low-lying areas,“ he added.

Nazri, who is doing his doctorate, said he is focussing his research on finding short-term and long-term solutions to issues of flash floods and monsoon floods.

The Simpang Jeram state by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage.

The Amanah deputy president and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was also the incumbent Pulaui Member of Parliament.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 9 as polling day for both by-elections with early voting on Sept 5.

Nazri will be in a three-cornered fight for the Simpang Jerai state seats. His contenders are Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Central PAS Committee member Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya and an independent candidate, businessman S. Jeganathan. - Bernama