KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) acting chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today confirmed that Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz was not the coalition’s secretary-general, as his appointment was never made official.

As such, he said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, or more commonly known as Ku Nan, would remain the secretary-general.

“Ku Nan is still the secretary-general, because he has never officially resigned from his post, and the matter was also never brought for discussion.

“Which is why today’s meeting went on with Ku Nan as the secretary-general,” he told a press conference after chairing BN’s supreme council meeting, here, today.

“And we have agreed that he will remain in the position until a future date, when he either resigns or his contract is terminated,” he added.

When asked to explain if Nazri’s appointment as secretary-general previously was considered invalid, Mohamad said: “Not to say it is not valid, but it was never formalised. In BN, you must raise any issues in the meeting, and has to get approval.”

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had, in October of last year, when he held the position of BN chairman, announced that Nazri has been appointed as the coalition’s new secretary-general.

However, his appointment came into question earlier this week, after MCA and MIC revealed that the appointment was invalid, as it was not made in accordance with the coalition’s constitution.

They also demanded that the Padang Rengas MP not attend today’s meeting, which the latter agreed to.

This followed a spat between the parties and Nazri, after the later questioned the appointment of non-Muslims into top posts in the government during the campaign period in the Semenyih by-election and made several hard-hitting comments against MCA and MIC.

Among other things, Nazri had said that the two parties were free to leave BN if they wanted to, saying it would not be viewed as a loss to the coalition.