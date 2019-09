SHAH ALAM: The first accused in the murder trial of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan screamed when a security guard broke the doorknob of Nazrin’s room.

Fourth prosecution witness, Raju Kumar Pandit, who was the security guard concerned, said he did not know why Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar, 44, did so.

He said he was patrolling his area on motorcycle when he received a call from the guardhouse that there was a fire at a house in the residential park.

When he arrived at the house, Samirah was in the garage crying and fearful. He immediately went upstairs and headed towards the room from which smoke was emitting as Samirah had told him that her husband (Nazrin) was still in the room.

“I tried to kick the door open but to no avail. I asked for the key from Samirah but she told me that she did not have it. I then asked for a hammer but she said she did not have one. Subsequently Samirah’s neighbour gave me a piece of iron to open the door.

“When I finally managed to break the doorknob, the woman screamed but I was not sure why ... whether the iron that I was using had struck her or other reasons.

“At the time, the door was not yet open,“ he said during the examination in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Toran at the High Court here yesterday.

Raju Kumar, who is the security chief at the residential park, said although he had managed to break the doorknob, the door would not open so he kicked at it.

The door opened but the room was ablaze and filled with smoke preventing him from entering. Fire and Rescue personnel later arrived and instructed them to go outside.

On March 12, Samirah, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia and two boys aged 17 and 14, were jointly charged with an Indonesian woman Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with killing Nazrin, 47.

They are accused of committing the offence at a house at Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4pm on June 14, 2018.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the same act, carries the mandatory jail sentence on conviction.

Hearing continues on Friday before Justice Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman. — Bernama