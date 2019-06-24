NCCIM to organise national economic forum on Aug 29

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) will organise National Economic Forum 2019, aims to address Malaysia’s economic issues and business landscape.

NCCIM president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap (pix) said the forum, to be held on Aug 29, would also provide insights and feedback to the government on the formulation of economic policies, moving forward.

“The forum will also include constructive debate and discussions on what needs to be done to enhance and sustain the country’s economy,” he told a press conference, announcing the forum, here today.

Themed “Effective Public–Private Partnership – Building A Competitive Nation”, the forum will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Meanwhile, organising committee chairman Teoh Kok Lin said among the topics at the forum are domestic direct investment, economic direction and current issues involving micro and small and medium enterprises.

“Besides institutional reforms, the government must begin implementing economic reforms to ensure the nation’s well–being,” he added.

NCCIM comprises the Malay Chamber of Commerce, Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry. — Bernama