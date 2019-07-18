NCDs sky rocketing among young: Dr Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2015 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) estimates that the burden of non-communicable diseasess (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolaemia among Malaysians aged 18 years and above is very high.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that the highest percentage of NCD was hypercholesterolaemia, with 47.7% of adult Malaysians having this disease, followed by hypertension (30.3%) and diabetes (17.5%).

“The burden of hypercholesterolaemia among youths by age categories is, 18 to 19 years old, 22%, 20 to 24 years (26.5%), 25 to 29 years (33.7%), 30 to 34 years (44%) and 35 to 39 years (49.7%).

“Meanwhile, the burden of hypertension among young people by age, 18 to 19 years (6.7%), 20 to 24 years (9.4%), 25 to 29 years (13.2%), 30 to 34 years (15.9%) and 35 to 39 (23.9%),“ he said.

He said this in answering Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid’s (BN-Kuala Kangsar) during question time at the Dewan Rakyat. Datin Mastura wanted to know what was the most worrying chronic illness among the younger generation and its percentage.

Dr Lee said 17.5% or 3.6 million Malaysians had diabetes with the proportion of young people suffering from the disease according to age categories for 18 to 19 years, was 5.5%, 20 to 24 years (5.9%), 25 to 29 years with (8.9%), 30 to 34 years (10.6%) and 35 to 39 years (12.9%).

“The survey also estimates that 17.7% of Malaysians have obese body mass index (BMI).

“Percentage of obese adults aged 18 to 19 years old (11.7%), 20 to 24 years (12%), 25 to 29 years (18.3%) between 30 to 34 years old (17.2%) and 35 up to 39 years (20.5%),“ he said.

Dr Lee said the ministry was aware of the burden of NCDs among the youths and was focusing on NCD prevention and control strategies at the early stage according to the Life Course Approach based on the National Strategic Plan for Non-Infectious Diseases 2016-2025. - Bernama