NCER programme improved underperforming students’ SPM results

GEORGE TOWN: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) through the empowerNCER Academic Programme has successfully helped underperforming students to achieve better results in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, as evidenced by 95 per cent of participants passing their SPM in 2022.

Its chief executive officer, Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said in a statement today that a total of 3,400 students from the lower-income B40 group participated in the programme, which was implemented in 30 districts in the northern states of Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

The programme’s success in helping students score better results would brighten their chances of furthering their studies, he said, adding that NCIA was committed to ensuring they would be able to improve their quality of life through education and to help raise their families from poverty.

Four universities, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Infrastructure Universiti Kuala Lumpur (IUKL) as well as the PETRONAS Foundation, collaborated to implement the programme.

Sira Suhari, an Orang Asli student from Sekolah Orang Asli SMK Bawong, who participated in the programme managed to score 5As in the actual SPM exams even though she did not get any As in her trial exam, expressed her hope that the NCIA would continue the programme to help even more students like her.

Fellow student, Mirza Balasundram from SMK Tasek, Penang was thankful for scoring 11As despite losing her father to a heartattack, and expressed her gratitude to NCIA.

She shared that she learnt a lot from the programme, and that the learning approach made students enjoy the classes, while various notes and the sharing helped her revise her lessons.

Another student who scored 11As, Naagilan Muthukumar of SMK Hutan Melintang, said that the programme helped him a lot in the learning process. while Mohammad Alif Haikal Muhammad Radzi of SMK Permatang Bonglai, Kubang Pasu, Kedah said that the tuition classes had helped put him on a path to realising his dream of becoming an accountant in the future.

Mohammad Alif Haikal scored 5As after having failed 5 subjects in his trial exam.-Bernama