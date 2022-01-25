$!NCID comes down hard on drug-related crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The police narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID) is on an all-out crusade against drug-related crimes under the new leadership of former terrorist-buster Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Under an operation launched last week and codenamed “Ops Tapis Khas”, the NCID will identify and go after drug addict havens and the pushers who supply them their fix nationwide.

In a press conference at Bukit Aman today, Ayob Khan said between Friday and Sunday, anti-narcotics police raided 367 drug addict “ports” or hideouts across the country.

He said 5,200 individuals comprising 4,987 men and 213 women aged between 13 and 60 were held for various drug-related offences.

Ayob Khan said among those nabbed were 129 foreigners, 942 drug pushers and 201 individuals listed as wanted by police.

Also arrested were two 13-year-olds while another 74 were aged between 14 and 18.

He said police seized over 212kg and almost 1,200 litres of a dozen variety of drugs such as heroin, syabu, ketum water and codeine worth RM3.58 million.

He said police also seized and impounded cash, jewellery, 34 cars, 69 motorcycles and a lorry worth a total of RM2.39 million from the suspects.

Also recovered in the raids, Ayob Khan said, were a .38-calibre revolver, two homemade rifles and seven live ammunition.

Ayob Khan said those in the age category of 41 and 60 were the highest number arrested at 1,427.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of arrests.

Ayob Khan said also held were 204 suspects who are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act, a provision which carries the death sentence if found guilty.

“Under a jihad against drugs programme and to ensure there is greater impact and effect on the drug menace in the country, this operation will be carried out every month nationwide.

“The objective of this operation is to trace and detain drug pushers and dealers; to take action on hardcore drug addicts and apprehend criminals wanted for drug-related offences.” he said.

He said 2,696 police officers and personnel were involved in last week’s operation.

Ayob Khan urged the public to channel information on drug dealing activities they are aware of by contacting the NCID’s hotline at 012-2087222.