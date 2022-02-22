‘Near-death’ gondola ride; strong winds to blame

PETALING JAYA: Safety workers on a gondola in Kuala Lumpur had a “near-death” experience when it started swinging violently in mid-air, following strong winds earlier today.

Viral video relating to the incident showed the gondola swaying repeatedly, smashing into the side of the TS Law Tower building in the city.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre commander Junain Bahau, who confirmed the incident, said the victims on the gondola had already managed to save themselves.

“Upon a distress call, we dispatched a rescue team, and we were informed that all workers involved in the incident managed to escape,” he said in a statement today.