Nearly 300 teenagers receive free sim cards at Pahang AKM Tour

KUANTAN: Almost 300 teenagers have received free sim cards under the Keluarga Malaysia Youth Package at the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations tour held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre here.

Information Department Communications and Visual Division principal assistant director Nor Azli Mohd Nor Azian said the public response had been very encouraging, and there were some parents who came to collect the sim cards for their children who live in hostels.

He said teenagers aged 13 to 21 were eligible to get a free sim card from telecommunications companies such as Celcom, Maxis and Digi.

“This is one of our efforts to facilitate their daily affairs and learning activities as the facility will help them access information easily,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Student Wan Nor Yasmin Zulaikha Wan Mohd Noruddin, 17, and her sister Wan Nor Sara Khadijah, 15, were happy to receive the sim cards.

“We both have been sharing a mobile phone. Now, I can use the new sim card on my father’s handphone, which is not in use. So I don’t have to share with my younger sister anymore. I am grateful for this gift,” said Wan Nor Yasmin Zulaikha, the eldest of four siblings.

In addition to giving out free sim cards, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s booth was also enlivened with quizzes which attracted many visitors. - Bernama