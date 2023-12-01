Nearly 3,000 units of affordable houses to be built for Kedah folk

JITRA: Nearly 3,000 units of affordable houses will be built in the Kubang Pasu district through the implementation of the Darulaman Saujana Affordable Township development project by Kumpulan Bina Darulaman Berhad (BDB) for the benefit of the people of Kedah.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the people in the state could use the opportunity to own houses that will be built in Hosba, Changlun once they are ready because it was a strategic area with good environment and access.

“(The Hosba area is located) near two major projects, namely SBEZ (Special Border Economic Zone) and KSTP (Kedah Science and Technology Park) (in Bukit Kayu HItam), which will develop all these areas to generate economic and job opportunities... they can live and work there...very conducive,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the affordable township development project as well as the Bandar Darulaman Development Masterplan 3.0 here today. Also present was BDB chairman Che Had Dhali.

Earlier, in his speech, Muhammad Sanusi said he appreciated the efforts, which could help the state government achieve its target of building 15,000 affordable houses in the next 15 years.

“Kumpulan Bina Darulaman Berhad’s determination in ensuring affordable housing as its main priority is in line with the state government’s “Kedah Sejahtera, Nikmat Untuk Semua” concept.

“This is because the state government is always committed to developing affordable houses for the people in line with its desire to ensure that the development of a habitable and orderly housing sector can be enjoyed by the less fortunate, especially from the B40 and M40 groups,” he said. - Bernama