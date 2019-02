PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 4,000 positions in the public sector have been filled by people with disabilities (OKU), the Public Service Department (PSD) said in a statement today.

It said according to the policy of 1% job quota for OKU in the public sector, every agency must ensure that at least 1% of the total number of officers are employees with disabilities.

“The recruiting process will however be managed by the respective heads of services,“ the PSD said referring to Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar’s statement on the 1% employment quota for people with disabilities in the public sector.

Mahfuz reportedly said yesterday that the government would continue with the effort of getting 1% of people with disabilities employed in the public sector.

The PSD said the policy had been extended to include permanent, temporary, contractual or other method of appointments which were being enforced.

“To be able to achieve this policy it will depend on the applications which have been submitted to the Public Service Commission or through identification by the ministries or agencies under the ministries, “ it said.

The PSD added that people with disabilities were appointed if the candidates meet the requirements as set in the service scheme and were suitable for the job duties and adaptable with the facilities provided by the relevant agencies.

“The government is committed to empowering people with disabilities in line with the People with Disabilities Action Plan 2016-2022 to increase their participation in the open job market and to enable them contribute to national development,“ the statement said.

The PSD is confident that more employment opportunities could be created with joint efforts from the public and private sectors. — Bernama