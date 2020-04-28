Nearly 5,000 students to return home tomorrow: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 5,000 more students in higher learning institutions will be returning home tomorrow which will involve movement within the same zone.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said for the north zone, it would involve 653 students, east zone (1,165), Sabah (over 2,000), Labuan (11), and Sarawak (833).

“Last night, 790 students from nine universities returned to their hometowns in the north zone namely Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“Tonight, 88 more students from the north zone namely Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Penang, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and UiTM Merbok, Kedah will return to the central zone,” he told a daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) developments, here today.

All the students will be sent home using the same buses used last night which would be disinfected first, he added. - Bernama