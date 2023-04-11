Nearly 5,000 traders registered under ReDI Programme this year: Fuziah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 4,898 traders have registered under the e-wallet payment method through the Retail Sector Digitization Initiative (ReDI) nationwide from January to Sept 30, this year.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Fuziah Salleh said the programme which was launched in 2021 is aimed at encouraging the use of digitalization among traders and consumers in Malaysia.

“The programme is in line with the initiative under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) which is targeted at creating an inclusive and competitive digital society,” she said in a KPDN statement issued today..

“Since the programme began in 2021, it has successfully registered a total of 13,377 traders nationwide.”

According to her, the increase in the number of participants was a positive sign that Malaysians were ready to accept the change from traditional payment methods to electronic payment methods which proved to be more efficient and systematic.

Additionally, the ReDI brand will continue to be expanded widely next year, with the implementation of more new initiatives such as ReDI Plus and ReDI Referral that will benefit more target groups.

“The ministry hopes Programme ReDI’s strategic synergy with the retail industry players will continue to be strengthened in other future initiatives such as the Pasar Rahmah and Gaya Hidup Rahmah initiatives that will be introduced next year (2024),“ she said.

Earlier, Fuziah flagged off participants of the Programme ReDI 6 Hours Challenge Rakyat Digital held at a hotel in Langkawi. During the challenge, participants were required to carry out advocacy and promotional activities regarding e-payment methods to traders within six hours.-Bernama