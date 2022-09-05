Nearly RM400bil needed to overcome flood issues until 2100

KUALA LUMPUR: The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) estimates that an allocation of RM392 billion would be needed as a long-term solution to overcome the country’s flood problems for the next 78 years.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the government’s seriousness in dealing with climate change issues was demonstrated through large investments in the country’s water sector.

He said it included an ‘off budget’ allocation of RM15 billion for a period of eight years from 2023 to 2030 for flood mitigation projects as well as the construction of sabo structures in critical areas severely affected by the North East Monsoon.

“For long-term measures up to 2100, KASA estimates an allocation of RM392 billion is needed to overcome flood problems in Malaysia.

“This cost estimate, among others, includes the main components of flood mitigation and urban drainage amounting to RM230.71 billion and coastal infrastructure amounting to RM126.55 billion,” he said when speaking at the Climate Change Symposium 2022 organised by the Opposition Chief’s office with the cooperation office of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Parliament here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said KASA was committed to ensuring the well-being of the people through mid and long-term measures, including development plans for infrastructure protection, particularly those involving water-related disasters.

“The Ministry is also drafting details for the implementation of climate change adaptation. The rise in global temperature will further increase the risk of disasters and the direct impact on the well-being of people and the economy.

“In this regard, the government has developed the National Water Sector Transformation Agenda 2040 starting with the 12th Malaysia Plan up to the 15th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

He said this agenda also focused on efforts to strengthen sector governance, including mainstreaming adaptation in flood risk management by taking into account the integration of disaster risk management through long and short-term flood management mitigation.

In addition, Tuan Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has agreed to lead a national delegation to the Summit of Heads of State and Government on Nov 6 at the 27th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27-UNFCCC) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, in his opening remarks, said flood issues which are often linked to climate change require every member of parliament to play a role in creating awareness of the climate crisis in their respective areas.

He can MPs play a role by getting involved in civil society organisations, including those related to climate change, sustainable development, humanitarian aid and disasters, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and youth groups.

“Members of parliament in civil society will be able to contribute their experience and guidance in providing assistance to local communities affected by disasters,” he said. - Bernama