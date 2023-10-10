NEC spearheaded by Uniten commencing full operation at the end of this year

PUTRAJAYA: The National Energy Centre (NEC), which focuses on research in energy transition and climate change issues, will begin full operations by the end of this year.

Director Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Halimah Badioze Zaman (pix) said NEC has been spearheaded by Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) for the past two years, taking into account the need to create a centralised centre focusing on various energy areas, including solar, nuclear, hydrogen, wave energy power and biomass.

“NEC will gather local and international expertise and involve industry collaboration to drive the energy sector.

“Foreign embassies such as Sweden and the United States have also shown interest in collaborating with NEC,” she told Bernama after the inauguration of the International Nuclear Science, Technology and Engineering Conference (Inustec) 2023 here today.

The 95 per cent-completed NEC is located within the Uniten area and includes research laboratories, satellite laboratories as well as office premises and it will have a board of directors to ensure governance and transparency.

Halimah said NEC would not only conduct research or training related to energy but would also become an internationally recognised centre of excellence in the energy field to support Malaysia’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2050.

She said NEC would also serve as a platform for think tanks involving local and foreign universities and create job opportunities.

Earlier in his speech to inaugurate Inustec 2023, Uniten vice-chancellor Prof Ir Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said Uniten is committed to the success of nuclear-related research and supported the Low Carbon Aspirations 2040 under the National Energy Policy.

He said the recently established Institute of Nuclear Energy (INE) in Uniten in May this year is also set to bolster ongoing research and educational endeavours in the nuclear field.

“Five months upon its establishment, INE has already warmed its engine by signing or is in the process of signing memoranda of understanding with several organisations such as the Malaysia Nuclear Agency and Department of Atomic Energy,” he said.

Inustec 2023, which begins today until October 12, brings together over 100 participants, including students, industry representatives and government agencies and is held together with the Nuclear Youth Competition 2023.

The conference aims to raise awareness and understanding of nuclear-related activities in Malaysia. -Bernama