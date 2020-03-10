Need for budget recalibration will be decided later: Tengku Zafrul

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the decision on whether there will be a Budget recalibration this year will be decided later.

Speaking to reporters when clocking in for the first time as minister at the Treasury complex at 6.07pm here today, he said he wanted to be briefed first by Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir before making any decision in order to get a clearer picture.

“After the briefing, I will get back to you all,” he said, adding that the briefing would also help him decide the first steps that he should take as finance minister.

The recent plunge in global oil prices and the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak have had negative repercussions on the Malaysian bourse, leading to some speculation that the 2020 Budget may need to be recalibrated.

Tengku Zafrul held a meeting with Ahmad Badri, along with selected Finance Ministry officials, for about two hours before he left the building at around 8.20pm. - Bernama