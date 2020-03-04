Need for centralised database on hearing loss

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia needs a centralised hearing loss database to ensure that treatment is being given to people who need it.

Such data is already available at public and university hospitals. The next step is to put it all together and make it available at one place, said Universiti Malaya Specialist Centre consultant Dr Jeyanthi Kulasegarah.

“This will facilitate the task of assessing needs according to age group and to ensure that the appropriate care or treatment is given to those with hearing problems,” she told theSun yesterday.

Jeyanthi said it is difficult to get all the data now because they come from different health institutions.

For instance, data from the Health Ministry showed that a total of 40,000 babies were screened for hearing loss in 2014 and 104 of them were diagnosed with the ailment.

However, according to Jeyanthi, the data was from only seven government or university hospitals.

Not only private hospitals but some government hospitals too have not reported their data, making it impossible to make an accurate assessment at the national level, she said.

She said available figures showed that of those diagnosed with hearing loss, 60% were preventable.

“If we have universal data collection it will provide us with the actual numbers of babies with hearing loss. We can present it to the government, thus improving our treatment,” she added.

It can also help the government to determine the quantum of funds needed for hearing aid or decide who gets a cochlea implant and to ensure proper maintenance of devices, she said.

“It can also help the government to see how significant the issue is,” Jeyanthi said.

A cochlea implant can cost up to RM90,000, she said, adding that there is a need to further highlight the issue as the hearing device is expensive.

“Some parents have taken loans, or used their Employees Provident Fund savings to pay for treatment,” she said.

In Ireland, she said, cochlear implants are free for children.

She also said that medical practitioners also need to play a role to publicise the issue on hearing loss that affects the young.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people with disabling hearing loss will reach 630 million by 2030 and over 900 million in 2050.