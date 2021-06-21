Need for control on surveillance capitalism: CAP

PETALING JAYA: There is a huge trade-off for conveniences and progress of the Internet which is inescapable in modern life.

Although it gives us so much convenience, so much information and facilities, it has gotten into the deep parts of our lives and homes, in our work, our entertainment, our finance, our education, our meetings, our cars and parking, our appliances, nearly everything.

Most of us cannot survive a day without being connected to this thing, the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

“We may be basically losing our sovereignty, our right to make judgements and decisions by ourselves without being influenced by the powers that be,” its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said.

“Maybe we think we cannot be influenced, but why are they spending billions to track us, know our most intimate behaviours, likes and dislikes, listen in on us and predict our next moves. And tell us what to buy, how to think, how to vote, and what is a good life?

“And there are also a lot of young users like children or even adults out there who may be easily influenced and not know what is best for them.”

Mohideen said our interaction with the Internet may have developed into a “Faustian” pact. “Faustian” in a sense that now we cannot live without it or tear ourselves from it, though we give away so much about ourselves.

In her book, THE AGE OF SURVEILLANCE CAPITALISM: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shashana Zuboff, defines Surveillance Capitalism as below:

1. A new economic order that claims human experience as free raw material for hidden commercial practices of extraction, prediction, and sales;

2. A parasitic economic logic in which the production of goods and services is subordinated to a new global architecture of behavioral modification;

3. A rogue mutation of capitalism marked by concentrations of wealth, knowledge, and power unprecedented in human history;

4. The foundational framework of a surveillance economy;

5. As significant a threat to human nature in the 21st century as industrial capitalism was to the natural world in the nineteenth and twentieth;

6. The origin of a new instrumentarian power that asserts dominance over society and presents startling challenges to market democracy;

7. A movement that aims to impose a new collective order based on total certainty;

8. An expropriation of critical human rights that is best understood as a coup from above: an overthrow of the people’s sovereignty.

Consumers must not allow this to happen, Mohideen pointed out.

“We must assert and not allow the Surveillance Capitalists to do data mining and more from our acts of living. The asymmetries on the internet must be curbed by consumers and governments, however difficult or challenging they are,” he added.