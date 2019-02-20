Need for private sector to be more proactive in helping military retirees, veterans

KUALA LUMPUR: Private sector should be more proactive in helping the government in implementing programmes to ensure the wellbeing of military retirees and veterans.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Department of Veteran Affairs director-general Major General Datuk Dzulkarnain Ahmad said the support from the private sector, as well as government-linked companies (GLC), was needed especially in the job placement and industrial training programmes for military personnel after going into retirement.

He said this was due to the unfavourable economic situation and the currently limited financial capability of the government.

As such, he said the collaboration between the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT) and private sector or the GLC, was believed to be capable of helping military personnel and veterans to secure jobs after retirement.

He said military retirees and veterans comprised well trained and disciplined individuals with expertise in certain fields who could really meet the demands of various industries, including security business.

“Their expertise can surely benefit others. We really do have highly-disciplined and healthy potential manpower who could cope in any situation,” he said after appearing in Bernama News Channel’s Ruang Bicara programme last night. — Bernama