Need for tougher laws to protect wildlife

KUALA LUMPUR: There is an urgent need to review existing laws pertaining to animal poaching to help curb illegal activities that could reduce the number of Malaysia’s wildlife, particularly endangered species.

In making the call, the Selangor Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) said the government should expedite its plan to amend the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 to imprison poachers for more than 10 years and fine them up to RM5 million upon conviction.

“The government should also consider mandatory imprisonment not only for poachers but also those charged and proven guilty of abetting the culprits including VVIPs (prominent figures),“ he said in a statement today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador recently said information has surfaced about the involvement of VVIPs in illegal hunting activities, and the matter was being monitored.

Lee said many Malaysian animals are going to be extinct if no drastic steps are taken to address the issue of poaching which is getting very critical. — Bernama