Need to adapt to capabilities of AI under IR4.0

KUALA LUMPUR: As the world embraces Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), artificial intelligence (AI) has become a critical component of the new order.

It is therefore crucial for everyone to learn to adapt and merge their job functions with the capabilities of AI, and that includes jobs such as internal auditing, according to an academic.

Prof Dr Choong Chee Keong, the vice-president of student development and alumni relations at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar), said that in the future, changes would be pervasive across all areas of employment and in job functions, with big data and analytics being crucial as the catalyst for change.

“In the course of work, we will have to deal with finance, accounting and auditing at some point. Internal auditing is therefore important for good governance and financial management,” he said at the varsity’s internal audit workshop at its Sungai Long campus near here yesterday.

Choong said those seeking a career in auditing needed to be comfortable with technology and be able to use it to complement their work not only to expedite their work but also to minimise errors.

“You need to move from traditional roles to a more dynamic one in the global arena,” he added.

The advisory services manager at Ernst and Young, Lau Jing Mei, cautioned that while AI could be used to perform tasks such as marketing, behavioural analytics and social media monitoring, an internal auditor’s analysis and understanding of their clients’ needs were still strictly a human prerogative.