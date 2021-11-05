Need to address issue of strays population

PETALING JAYA: Strays are usually a neglected lot and without proper care, their population could increase substantially.

An animal rights advocate has proposed that stray dogs and cats, which account for most of the abandoned animals, be trapped, spayed, de-wormed and vaccinated before they are sent to shelters provided by local authorities.

Dr Praveena Rajendra, who is also vice-president of the Malaysian Animal Welfare Association (Mawa), said non-governmental organisations (NGO) can be given the task of managing these shelters on behalf of local councils.

Thus far, little has been done to manage the number of strays. As a result, many are seen wandering in public places, rummaging through rubbish.

The situation became worse when pet owners chose to abandon their pets as other priorities took precedence during the pandemic.

With household incomes having fallen, funds to take care of pets are drying up, Praveena told theSun.

“Many people simply leave their pets at the doorsteps of animal shelters.”

These shelters are now struggling to feed and protect the growing number of strays. For instance, three shelters in Selangor are struggling to meet their monthly operational costs of RM12,000 to RM16,000.

Praveena said the number of calls to rescue stray dogs has risen 60% since the pandemic started. “Surprisingly, many of them are healthy and well-fed (indicating that they had just been abandoned by their owners). Many were found roaming at isolated areas or hiding under bridges.”

She said local councils have also begun to receive complaints of people being attacked by strays.

Praveena said the long-standing strategy of local councils in managing strays has failed to address the root cause of the problem, which is uncontrolled increase in population.

“Left unspayed, they multiply at an alarming rate. Just rounding them up to be put to sleep every time there is a complaint is not going to solve the problem.

“A holistic approach is essential, and this would require the involvement of all, from individual pet owners to the community as a whole.”

A 10-year study by Mawa, titled Stray-Free Selangor – Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR), shows that a stray dog is capable of producing up to seven puppies each year.

Praveena estimated that the number of stray dogs in the state will reach 67,000 in six years.

“A handful of them may be lucky enough to be adopted but most will end up in shelters.

“These shelters are doing their best but are constrained by lack of space.”

She said that if the TNR strategy is adopted, the number of strays could drop at a rate of 20% a year. “Progressively, that will lead to a stray-free state.”

Praveena said it will also be less costly for local councils to engage NGO to help in managing strays.

She estimated that it now costs all nine local councils in the state a total of RM10.3 million a year to manage pounds, pay dog catchers and put strays to sleep.

She said NGO would be able to achieve better results at only 70% of the cost.

Praveena laments the fact that efforts to reach out to state assemblymen and local councils have proven futile.

Meanwhile, taxpayers continue to pay for the management of strays.