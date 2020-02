KUALA LUMPUR: The land transport, construction and health sectors are the three critical sectors that need to be given serious attention to address fatigue issues among employees.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix) said the three sectors were identified as the most common sectors at risk of fatigue issues among their workforce to the point of meeting with accidents while commuting to the workplace.

This was identified by the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) based on statistics from the Social Security Organisation (Socso), he said in a speech at the National Fatigue Management Awareness Campaign and Seminar For Healthcare Providers, here, today.

The event was officiated by Health Minister Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Mahfuz said 35,195 accidents involving commuters to the workplace were recorded last year with 666 fatal accidents. On average, two fatal accidents occur every day in Malaysia involving those commuting to work.

As such, he said the management of fatigue problems that often occur among workers, whether from the public or private sector should be given attention and emphasis to prevent accidents.

Mahfuz said, for a start, NCOSH through the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) organised an inaugural programme involving fatigue management, namely the National Fatigue Management Seminar for Health Service Providers for the year.

He said the programme through the campaign will be implemented on a regular basis to ensure that the fatigue issues among health personnel can be reduced and overcome.

“Among the programmes organised are World Day for Safety and Health at Work, National Occupational Safety and Health Week and Occupational Safety and Health Seminars in various sectors and industries nationwide,” he said.

In addition, various collaborations were also carried out between NCOSH and government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners’ Association to improve occupational safety and health in the country.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly in his opening speech at the seminar said the Health Ministry viewed the problem of fatigue among health personnel seriously because it affects the safety of the patient as it was closely linked to ‘error and negligence’ and also affects the safety and welfare of health staff. — Bernama