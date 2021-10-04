Need to beef up SOP due to empty syringe episodes

PETALING JAYA: Millions of Malaysians are enraged after watching the viral video of a boy being injected with an empty syringe by a nurse at a vaccination centre, Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran said today.

It begs the question of why there is more than one syringe lying on the table in front of the nurse, he pointed out.

“Used syringes should have been disposed of immediately after use, and new ones should be opened one at a time,” Rajiv said in a statement.

“Citing ‘human error’ and defending the nurse as having made ‘an honest mistake’ is unacceptable. This incident has also happened to many others in the last few months, and I wonder how many other incidents have gone unnoticed.

“In many instances, the parents do not accompany their children to the vaccination centre as they have already given prior consent via the school authorities. And in any case, the onus is not on the parents but rather, the Ministry of Health to enforce its SOP (standard operating procedures) properly.”

Rajiv said vaccinators should ensure that only the syringe being used is on the table to avoid any confusion. By claiming it was “human error” is unsatisfactory and completely trivialises the seriousness of the situation, he added.

He urged the government to take the concern of the people seriously and institute additional safeguards such as CCTVs to record the vaccination process and perhaps consider hiring independent auditors to ensure that this situation does not recur.

“The government must also ensure that the vaccinators are not overworked to the extent that they are fatigued and weary when carrying out their responsibilities. The Ministry needs to ensure that staff members are not working beyond their designated shifts.

“The vaccination process is a matter of national importance and requires constant monitoring to ensure its success. Malaysians have shown their commitment in getting vaccinated. The MOH must play its part to ensure that every vaccine injection is done properly and professionally,” he added.