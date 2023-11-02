Need to discuss with Umno first if those expelled to join Amanah: Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) needs to consult with Umno first, if there are any individuals who were expelled from Umno wanting to join the party.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said it should be done for the sake of harmonious relations between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional, who are now working together in the unity government.

“We will talk with Umno first, meet and negotiate if we feel it is necessary. However, (discussions) will only be carried out if that happens,” he said.

Salahuddin, who is also the Johor PH chairman, said this to reporters at the coalition Chinese New Year 2023 celebration here, last night.

Also present were state DAP chairman, Liew Chin Tong and state PKR chairman, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

In January, Umno expelled several party members, including supreme council (MT) member, Tan Sri Noh Omar and former youth chief, Khairy Jamaluddin, for violating party discipline.

Earlier at the same event, Salahuddin, who is also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, received applications from 400 new members of the Pulai division.

He said that the new members can help strengthen Amanah. - Bernama