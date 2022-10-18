Need to fill ‘voids’ to overcome teen issues

KUALA LUMPUR: While the government’s efforts to introduce topics on mental health and reproduction to youths are to be lauded, gaps remain, according to experts.

Family physician Dr Inthirani Kumar said this is because some teenagers are still not comfortable talking about these issues with their parents or guardians on topics such as stress, bullying, peer pressure, depression and underage pregnancy.

They, instead, seek advice from friends or search for answers online.

As a result, social and health problems, such as unplanned pregnancies, abandoned newborns and sexually transmitted diseases continue to be a problem in Malaysian society, she said.

She added they are further exacerbated by limited formal sex education in schools.

According to orphancare.org, the Health Ministry noted that an average of about 18,000 teenage girls in Malaysia get pregnant each year, while 25% of them are pregnant out of wedlock, and becoming unmarried mothers.

The remaining 75% are married teenagers.

This situation arises because many in marginalised communities are ignorant of their reproductive rights and sexual health, and therefore suffer the consequences, the ministry said.

According to the Malaysian Health and Morbidity Survey in 2017, one in five teenagers in Malaysia was depressed, two out of five suffered from anxiety and one in 10 was stressed. The survey also found that at least one in 10 young people, or 10% of the 5.5 million youths in Malaysia, had suicidal thoughts.

“Teenagers aren’t able to make good decisions due to peer pressure or lack of support from parents.

“Hence there is a need for NGOs to help and facilitate the process,” Inthirani said at the launch of a programme that aims to educate and help teenagers cope with challenges they face in their growing-up years.

Inthirani, who is also the Soroptimist International Club of Bangsar (SICB) president, said the programme, which initially came about in 2021, had been awarded a total of AUD$10,000 (RM30,000).

“The programme had been delivered through webinars during the movement control order to teenagers, parents, teachers and caregivers.

“We had reached out to 1,000 teenagers and adults. Now, we hope to reach 10,000 people by next year through physical workshops in schools and seminars,” she said.

She cited a case at her clinic where a pregnant 16-year-old came with a friend for advice, including the possibility of terminating the pregnancy.

Stressing that the girl’s pregnancy was beyond three months and the fact that abortion is illegal, Inthirani was alarmed when the girl’s friend admitted to having abortions twice.

“We cannot be judgmental when seeing patients, but in this instance, we need to tell them how dangerous it can be. They don’t understand the implications. Thus, our programmes address these problems, and we tweak them according to the audience’s age.”

She said the “SICB Teenage Survival Kit” is an extension of its online programme.

“The kit has four modules. Teen sexuality covers sexual diseases, child marriages, teenage pregnancy and underage sex. The remaining are on teen personal safety which highlights cybersafety, while teen health touches on healthy lifestyle and addressing suicidal tendencies.

“Teen empowerment is on a person’s character development and to build self-confidence,” she said.

Further information is available on www.soroptimistinternationalbangsar.org.