Need to improve aid information flow to B40 group: Hindu NGO

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Hindu Association wants the Penang Government to improve the mechanism to disseminate information on the various assistance provided for the B40 group in the state.

Its president, P. Murugiah today said that many in the B40 group had missed getting various aid provided by the government simply because they did not know how and where to get them.

“Most of them in the B40 group don’t know about the benefits they can get and there must be a proper system to make these (benefits) known,” he told Bernama.

The association is among the many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Penang which had been actively engaged in welfare and community services, including providing free medical consultations to the underprivileged in the state.

Murugiah said the B40 group was still in need of a lot of assistance and he was hoping that the state government’s concern and commitment to assist them would be reflected in the state’s 2020 budget which would be tabled this Friday.

Murugiah said Penang’s B40 group had not been able to cope with the progress that had been taking place in the state, as far as earning a sufficient income to face the increasing cost of living was concerned.

He said their needs, such as subsidies to enjoy low cost housing facilities, free tuition for their children and even affordable school bus services, were among their wishes to be included in the state budget for next year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is expected to table the budget when the State Legislative Assembly convenes this Friday. — Bernama