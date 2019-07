PUTRAJAYA: After helming the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for about a month, Latheefa Koya sees a need to improve the process of receiving complaints of corruption, to ensure it investigates only genuine cases.

During an interview on MACC.fm today, she said the complaints received by the commission should not be motivated by the desire for revenge and to insult, embarrass or humiliate someone.

“The process of receiving complaints is the beginning of operation, so that any investigation conducted will be effective, instead of wasting time entertaining complaints which may be baseless.

“Therefore, this is the most important factor in the operational aspect,” she said in the interview conducted by MACC Community Education Division head of broadcasting, publishing and media Norizan Abu Samah.

Responding to a listener’s question on why there were so few prosecutions compared to the high number of reports on corruption, Latheefa said not every complaint would result in a full investigation paper and only complete investigation papers would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor.

An investigation paper will only be opened if the complaints were clear, she said, adding that this was rare as many complaints received were in the form of poison-pen letters.

There were also complaints that needed further intelligence probes because not enough information was provided, Latheefa said.

She said there were also cases of whistleblowers wanting protection, in which case MACC had to take steps to ensure their safety before taking further action.

“Maybe at one stage when there is not enough evidence, then we have to close the investigation until we get more information to reopen the file. That is what we need to inform members of the public,” she explained.

Commenting further, Latheefa said she also wants to strengthen the investigation aspect by providing training for MACC officers on the methods of obtaining evidence and testimony through the use of modern technology.

She said the commission needs to switch from the old way of gathering evidence by intimidating a witness.

“With technology, we can show that if we have the evidence, then the witness has no choice but to confess (to the corruption),” she said.

Furthermore, Latheefa said MACC would intensify efforts to educate the public on its job scope and the fight against corruption.

“We see the types of corruption and from there we will bring to the target communities to tell them to steer clear of graft,” she said.

Latheefa also described as very successful her meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on major public service appointments at Parliament yesterday.

“PSC was enlightened on the ‘mystery’ of what was going on, including my ability to carry out my duties,” she said.

She added that the meeting also gave her an opportunity to explain her vision, mission and focus in MACC to parliamentarians, leaders and society. — Bernama