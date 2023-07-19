Need to set up coordination unit to tackle 3R issues: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need for enforcement agencies and social media platform providers to set up a coordination unit to tackle issues related to the 3Rs (royal institution, religion, race), said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the agencies involved included the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), an agency under the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said agreement on this was reached at a meeting between government agencies and social media platform providers yesterday, and the move was to ensure that no parties would try to exploit 3R issues to gain political support during the period of the coming six state elections.

“We do not want any episode of disunity due to narrow racial sentiment using arguments considered as religiously extreme or seditious and insulting to the royal institution,” he told reporters after attending the national-level Maal Hijrah 1445H/ 2023 celebration here today.

He said this when asked whether issues related to 3Rs could not be touched on during the election period even if they are academic and intellectual in nature.

Fahmi said although the country recognised the right to freedom of speech, it did not mean that people were free to slander, instigate others into conflict and stir up 3R issues.

“I am of the view that our existing laws are definitely for maintaining public safety and security. The authorities are prepared to take appropriate actions to preserve peace and unity in the country,” he added.

When asked on the charging of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor under the Sedition Act yesterday, Fahmi said it should serve as a lesson to all. - Bernama