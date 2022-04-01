Need to shield borrowers from economic shock

PETALING JAYA: The economic impact from the pandemic and lockdowns has exposed the financial fragility of household borrowers who are heavily indebted and have no financial cushion to absorb potential losses, said economists.

Commenting on a recent Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stress test that revealed between 3.8% and 4% of banking system loans might be at risk by 2024, they called for financial buffers among households so that those affected could repay their debts.

AmBank Group chief economist and member of the Economic Action Council secretariat Dr Anthony Dass pointed out that there was a need to shield such individuals from another economic shock.

“From a longer perspective, retirement savings need to be rebuilt so they have sufficient financial buffers in the future,” he told theSun yesterday.

“The household debt issue had been lingering even before the pandemic but when Covid-19 came into the picture, the whole structure of the economy changed due to the shock, including the labour market and income among households.

“Now that a majority of the population has been vaccinated, the hope is the standard operating procedures would be less stringent and there would be no more stay-at-home orders implemented by the government as workers return to work and rebuild their savings to repay their debts.”

According to BNM, about 63.5% of at-risk debtors have monthly salaries of less than RM5,000 and over 6.1 million Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members have retirement savings of less than RM10,000 while 3.6 million have less than RM1,000 in their accounts.

BNM stated that household financial assets expanded at a slower pace in response to lower equity market performance and extensive withdrawals of retirement savings under various EPF withdrawal programmes.

“Based on BNM’s estimates, the household debt per gross domestic product (GDP) slightly declined from 93.2% in 2020 to 89% in 2021, which is good news. Nevertheless, it is still high if we have to compare with our regional peers, such as Singapore at 69.7% of GDP, Indonesia at 17.2% and the Philippines at 9.9%,” Dass said.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the stress test was not intended to raise the alarm on household indebtedness, but rather to preserve resources between surplus units and debtors.

He urged the public to be aware of the financial system and economic policies in order to survive when there is an economic crisis.

“Under this scenario, it would incorporate the possibility of the loss in income and rising unemployment and how it would affect the impaired financing of the banking institutions. If we ever experience a recession, we could be seeing a rise in non-performing loans.

“It goes to show that the banking sector would need to (take preservation measures) so that it can function orderly and effectively in intermediating the funds between the surplus unit (depositors) and deficits unit (borrowers),” he said.